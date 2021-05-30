



Tribune Online

Enough is enough! I won’t let anybody lay curses on my son, husband again —Toyin Abraham

Actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham, has warned her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, to desist from cursing her son, Ire and husband, Kolawole, saying she would not sit back and watch Anjorin drag her family through the mud. It is recalled that Abraham and Anjorin have had a frosty relationship for about three years now after […]

Enough is enough! I won’t let anybody lay curses on my son, husband again —Toyin Abraham

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune