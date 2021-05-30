



Tribune Online

From boom to doom: Nigeria’s story of descent into poverty (capital)

From the 1970s of the oil boom era when the economy positioned it as a potential African powerhouse, Nigeria enjoyed tremendous economic wellbeing late into the 80s. By 1980 for example the Naira exchanged for one dollar, but by 1983 it had dropped to N3.00. From then there had been no significant recovery till date […]

From boom to doom: Nigeria’s story of descent into poverty (capital)

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune