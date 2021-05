Tribune Online

Growing cult of Abidemi Rufais

The arrest of Abidemi Rufai, Senior Special Assistant to Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, immediately became an instant trend in Nigeria and abroad. Rufai is currently enmeshed in a $350,000 fraud case in the United States of America. Before him, Nigeria has had other sewage ambassadors, in the persons of Ramon Olorunwa Abbas […]

Growing cult of Abidemi Rufais

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune