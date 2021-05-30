



Hon Gudaji Kazaure suspended from APC for allegedly disrespecting Gov Badaru

A popular supporter of President Muhammad Buhari in the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Honourable Muhammad Gudaji Danbaffa Kazaure has been suspended from All Progressives Congress (APC). This was contained in letter signed by Kazaure local government APC chairman, Malam Hassan Lawan who declared that the lawmaker was suspended by his Kazaure Yamma ward […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune