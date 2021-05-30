



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 31 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,285

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,285. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “31 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;Lagos-15, Gombe-5, Akwa Ibom-4, FCT-3, Kaduna-2, Kwara-2.” YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Fake Website Asking N-Power […]

Nigeria records 31 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,285

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune