



Tribune Online

The Voice Nigeria: Celebrity coach, Waje favours Eazzie over Teslim in Episode 9

The Celebrity Coach, Aituaje Iruobe popularly known as Waje has sent Eazzie to the Battles over Teslim during the performance of her Team members at the ongoing The Voice Nigeria Season 3. Teslim, who was the first to take the stage in the team, made a rendition of Styl Plus’ ‘Run Away’, and gave Yemi […]

The Voice Nigeria: Celebrity coach, Waje favours Eazzie over Teslim in Episode 9

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune