100 days: Akeredolu designs special package for elderly, widow

The Ondo State government has set aside millions of Naira as Special Welfare package for the aged and widows in the state, as part of activities to mark the first 100 days of second term of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in office. The Chairman of the Planning Committee and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Princess […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune