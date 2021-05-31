



Ban on open grazing: Gani Adams throws support for Southern govs

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday, threw his support for southern governors for standing firm against open grazing, commending them for their resolve, just as he berated the Federal Government over the high-level insecurity currently ravaging the country. Adams gave this commendation while speaking to newsmen at this year Odun Aje […]

