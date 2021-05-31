Cross River cassava processing plant to produce commercial starch, modified flour ― Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has that the cassava processing factory located in Obubra Local Government Area of the state would produce commercial starch and modified flour, when operational.

Governor Ayade who disclosed this at the weekend, explained that his administration’s choice of Obubra for the cassava processing plant was informed by the abundant availability of the raw materials for the factory in the locality.

“The cassava processing factory is located in Obubra because Obubra is the largest producer of cassava in Cross River State and Cross River State is the largest producer of cassava in Nigeria,” he said.

Describing Cross River as Nigeria’s new industrial…