



Tribune Online

First Bank ranks second most admired financial services brand in Africa

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, has been ranked the second ‘most admired financial services brand’ in Africa – for the second straight year – at the 2021 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands Event, held on Africa day, recently. Brand Africa is an intergenerational movement to inspire […]

First Bank ranks second most admired financial services brand in Africa

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune