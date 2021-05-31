GlaxoSmithKline declares N623.02m Profit After Tax, to pay N657.7m dividend

Tribune Online
GLAXOSMITHKLINE Consumer Nigeria Plc has declared a profit after tax of N623.01 million for the year ended December 2020 amidst the celebration of its 50 years of existence in Nigeria. The shareholders of the Company also approved a dividend of N657.7 million at 40k per share at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company […]
