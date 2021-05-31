



Tribune Online

Governorship election will hold in Anambra, says INEC Chairman

Despite the spate of arson and destruction of property belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Yakubu Mahmoud has assured Nigerians that the Governorship election will hold in 2022. Mahmoud, who was represented by the National Commissioner of the commission, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola gave the assurance in his remark at the opening of […]

Governorship election will hold in Anambra, says INEC Chairman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune