



Tribune Online

Hashim appeals for calm over Gulak’s murder

Frontline politician and businessman, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has condemned the gruesome murder of Mr Ahmed Gulak in Owerri on Sunday, also appealed to Northerners to avoid acts of revenge. Hashim who described the killing as a cowardly act said the sad development was reprehensible conduct that could plunge the nation into further conflict, calling for […]

Hashim appeals for calm over Gulak’s murder

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune