Tribune Online

JUST IN: Oyo APC youth leader’s wife regains freedom

EXACTLY one week after she was abducted in front of her house, Dr Adenike Salawu, wife of the Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Mogaji Isiaka Ajibola Areokuta, regained freedom last night. She was abducted last week Sunday by gunmen at the entrance of her house in Aromolaran area, Ibadan. Speaking to the […]

JUST IN: Oyo APC youth leader’s wife regains freedom

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune