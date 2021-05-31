MPC members warn against another nationwide lockdown

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
MPC members warn against another nationwide lockdown

Emefiele mpc

MEMBERS of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria have advised the Federal Government to avoid   an  entire   nationwide   lockdown   like was experienced  in   2020, as   this   will   reverse   the gains   jointly   achieved by the government and the central bank through the response to the outbreak of  COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the […]

MPC members warn against another nationwide lockdown
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR