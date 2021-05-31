



MPC members warn against another nationwide lockdown

MEMBERS of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria have advised the Federal Government to avoid an entire nationwide lockdown like was experienced in 2020, as this will reverse the gains jointly achieved by the government and the central bank through the response to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune