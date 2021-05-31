Omotola, Dakore, others pledge to stop smoking scenes in movies

To commemorate the 2021 World tobacco day, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Osas Ighodaro among other Nigerian actors and actresses have pledged to stop the promotion of smoking scenes in movies. The celebrities teamed up in the #SmokeFreeNollywood campaign backed by Washington DC-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in collaboration with public strategy firm, Gatefield. Other […]

