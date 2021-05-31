



Tribune Online

PVP law: Food price to reduce, farmers to get superior yielding seed varieties ― DG NASC

The Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), Dr Phillip Ojo has said that the full implementation of the Plant Variety Protection (PVP) law would ensure farmers get superior yielding seed varieties. Dr Ojo said the country will begin to witness efficient land use and reduced food cost as a result of the increased […]

PVP law: Food price to reduce, farmers to get superior yielding seed varieties ― DG NASC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune