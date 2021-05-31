Rivers Cassava Processing Company ’ll benefit 3000 farmers —CBN

Rivers Cassava Processing Company 'll benefit 3000 farmers —CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has  expressed optimism that the Rivers Cassava Processing Company Limited would improve livelihoods, as well as enhance sustainability of farming operations for over 3,000 farmers, by guaranteeing the offtake of their farm produce in addition to reducing the country’s reliance on imports of cassava by-products. The CBN governor, Mr. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

