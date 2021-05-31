



Sanwo-Olu urges FG to provide funding for Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday called on the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which he described as an international gateway to West African countries. Sanwo-Olu made the call while receiving the House of Representatives Committee on Works led by its chairman, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, during a […]

