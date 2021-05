Tribune Online

Shell facilities set ablaze by gunmen in Imo

A Shell facility located at Obiakpu-Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State has been set ablaze by people suspected to be gunmen. The incident occurred late Friday when the hoodlums stormed the place and set the facility ablaze. The inferno destroyed both oil pipes that supply oil to other locations and other equipment. […]

