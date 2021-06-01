



Amotekun arrests man with human parts, recovers guns, charms

Operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 40-year-old man, Mutiu Abdulrasheed, in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly selling human parts. The suspect was arrested on Saturday at about 3 am in his residence at Lagelu Local Government Area of the state. Speaking at the parade of the suspect […]

