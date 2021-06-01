



Tribune Online

Banditry: Katsina govt holds special prayer, pledges to sustain collaboration with security agencies

The Katsina State government has pledged to sustain collaboration with security agencies in tackling armed banditry and other security challenges facing the state. The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu stated this at a special prayer session for an end to insecurity organised by the 2018/2019 Forum of Caretaker Committee chairmen for Local Government Councils […]

Banditry: Katsina govt holds special prayer, pledges to sustain collaboration with security agencies

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune