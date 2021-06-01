



Tribune Online

Chrisland, Kola Daisi, Trinity Varsities sign MoU with new horizons for digital skills empowerment

Three of Nigeria’s top private universities in Nigeria, Chrisland, Kola Daisi and Trinity, have signed separate Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with New Horizons, world’s largest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and e-business skills training organisation to empower undergraduates with digital skills. At the separate signing events with the Nigerian affiliate, the vice chancellors of the […]

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune