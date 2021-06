Tribune Online

Communal clash claims one life, houses, grains burnt

Few months after a communal clash between the two communities of Lunguda and Waja in Balanga LGA of Gombe State claimed many lives, another clash between Pokekerek and Yadenden communities in Shongom Local Government Area of the state last weekend claimed one life while not fewer than 50 houses and foodstuff were burnt The dispute […]

