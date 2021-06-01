Tribune Online
Constitution review: Sanwo-Olu restates calls for Special Status for Lagos
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday restated the need to grant Special Economic Status to the state owing to its role in the nation and the burdens it bears. Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call while speaking at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune