Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday restated the need to grant Special Economic Status to the state owing to its role in the nation and the burdens it bears. Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call while speaking at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of […]

Constitution review: Sanwo-Olu restates calls for Special Status for Lagos

Source: Nigerian Tribune