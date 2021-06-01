Tribune Online
‘Entrepreneurship is solution to unemployment’
Shyllon Adeola is an engineer-turned entrepreneur due to her inability to get a job. In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks about unemployment, getting into business, challenges of running a business and why youths should shun idleness, amongst other issues. You are an advocate of entrepreneurship as a solution to unemployment, what informed […]
