Nigeria records 203 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,518

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 203 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,518. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. "203 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Benue-178, Lagos-10, Ondo-6, FCT-4, Kaduna-4, Plateau-1."

Source: Nigerian Tribune