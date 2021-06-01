



Tribune Online

Senate approves upgrade of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to university

The Senate on Tuesday approved the upgrade of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State to a university of technology. The Senate resolution was sequel to the submission of the report by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, led by Senator representing Katsina North, Ahmad Babba-Kaita. A Bill for an Act to Provide for the […]

Senate approves upgrade of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to university

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune