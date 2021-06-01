Some NASS members demanded bribe from me for CAMA bill amendment, CAN president alleges

THE President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Supo Ayokunle, on Tuesday, said some members of the National Assembly demanded a bribe from him before the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) bill can be amended.

Ayokunle made this disclosure in Ibadan during the handover ceremony to new leaders of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Reverend Dr Israel Akanji and Professor Adewale Akinsola at Baptist Convention Building Chapel, Dugbe, Ibadan.

The CAN chairman, who is the immediate past president of the convention tasked his successors to depend on God for the realisation of any objectives and mission regarding the Christianity and Baptist convention…