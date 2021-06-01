Stanbic IBTC Holdings shareholders applaud N926m dividend payments, bonus shares allotment

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Stanbic IBTC Holdings shareholders applaud N926m dividend payments, bonus shares allotment

Stanbic IBTC Stanbic IBTC, Stanbic IBTC advocates collaboration in education Sector, Stanbic IBTC, strategies, financial future, Stanbic IBTC, start-ups,technology, founder Institute, Stanbic IBTC, best sub-custodian bank, COVID-19,, Stanbic IBTC winner

The Shareholders of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has appreciated the board and management of the company for the dividend payout and the bonus shares given to them. At the ninth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, held by proxy in line with the NCDC COVID-19 guidelines, shareholders approved […]

Stanbic IBTC Holdings shareholders applaud N926m dividend payments, bonus shares allotment
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR