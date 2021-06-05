#TwitterBan: Don’t hamper thousands of businesses and services, Makinde counsels FG

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
#TwitterBan: Don’t hamper thousands of businesses and services, Makinde counsels FG

Don't hamper thousands, Makinde assures of palliatives, no miscarriage of justice, creation of healthy environment, Fulanis send SOS to Oyo, Oyo civil servants, strike as unjustifiable baseless, Oyo govt to allow crossover, Oyo N2 billion loan facility, Oyo Assembly, LAUTECH multi-campus, policemen, NYSC, 500m fund, All behind killing, Ogbomoso #EndSARS protesters, eye problems, Oyo government, health, Operation Burst, neonatal mortality, teachers' welfare, Makinde, budget, Oyo 2020, Makinde inspects road, We will not chase roadside traders, reopen tertiary institutions, Army, Oyo, Makinde, Makinde cancels Saki road, Oyo govt commended, Oyo, COVID-19, schools, SUBEB, Oyo govt, Task force, Oyo govt warns TELCOS, Amotekun, tourism, APC, PDP, Oyo, recruitment, jobs, Makinde, Muslims, Hijrah 1442AH, OYO, Yoruba traditionalists want August 20th, Akinyele suspected ritual killer, Oyo to access N2.9bn for water, water supply, Makinde increases subvention, UI student’s death, infrastructure deficit, Oyo Govt, schools, COVID-19, Oyo, repatriated indigenes, Oyo IGR averages N2.3bn monthly, .Teach agric as business, Oyo, Makinde, COVID-19, ambulance, loan, UCH, Seyi Makinde, COVID-19, Oyo, oyo subeb, hepatitis, surgical services, COVID-19 palliatives, oyo property, oyo tertiary institution, oyo hospital

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has counselled the Federal Government of Nigeria not to hamper the operations of thousands of businesses and services with its recent suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria. He further stated that this action by the Buhari administration is capable of affecting investors’ confidence in the country. Governor Makinde, in a […]

#TwitterBan: Don’t hamper thousands of businesses and services, Makinde counsels FG
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR