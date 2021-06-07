



#TwitterBan: FG, Twitter issue will be resolved ― Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho has said that both the Federal Government and the microblogging platform, Twitter will resolve their differences. Omotosho expressed this optimism during the 2nd Edition of the Social Media Hangout held on Sunday in Lagos. Tribune Online reported that the Federal Government placed a suspension on the microblogging […]

