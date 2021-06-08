



13-man drugs control committee inaugurated in Katsina

A 13-man Drugs Control Committee has been inaugurated by the Jibiya Local Government council in Katsina State to curb and address the menace of drug abuse and human trafficking in the area. Inaugurating the committee at the LG Secretariat conference hall in Jibia, the Head of LG Administration, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Hussaini, called for synergy […]

