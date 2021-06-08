



Bad weather forces Abuja-bound British Airways flight to divert to Lagos

A British Airways Abuja-bound flight was early this morning forced to divert to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State following bad weather. Information gathered indicated that the diversion happened at 5 am when the aircraft was making its descent to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The captain in command of the flight […]

