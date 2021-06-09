Buhari adamant as protests against Onochie’s nomination as INEC commissioner persist

Eight months after President Muhammadu Buhari sent the names of his Personal Assistant on Social Media, Ms Lauretta Onochie and five others for confirmation as nominees for the position of National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the list again surfaced on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

President Buhari had in a letter dated October 12, 2020, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan sought the Red Chamber confirmation of the appointment of the nominees.

Criticisms had trailed the nomination of Ms Onochie, who hails from Delta State, from opposition parties and civil society organisations who noted that her nomination was a breach…