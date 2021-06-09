Buhari’s silence dangerous ― Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed disappointment over the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the Igangan attack in Ibarapa area of Oyo State by Fulani herdsmen in which 11 innocent people lost their lives and properties, including the oba’s palace was razed, describing the act as dangerous and made worse by the fact that the president himself is a Fulani.

George expressed this disappointment in Lagos, on Wednesday, in his State of the Nation address, saying the fact that President Buhari is a Fulani man was enough for him to come out and condemned this atrocity or even go further by paying a…