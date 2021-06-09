



Tribune Online

Delta gov’s wife donates to Custodial Centres, marks 60th birthday

WIFE of Delta State governor, Mrs Dame Okowa, has donated 100 mattresses to Agbor Correctional Centre as part of activities marking her 60th birthday. The governor’s wife also distributed sundry consumables to the centre, and to inmates in other custodial centres in Warri, Ogwashi-Uku, Kwale and Sapele. Local government chairmen in areas where the correctional facilities […]

Delta gov’s wife donates to Custodial Centres, marks 60th birthday

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune