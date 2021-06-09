



Investors gain N151bn as equities market sustains bullish run

The Nigerian Equities Market continues to make wave as bulls consolidate grip on the market. This is as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gains a further 0.74 per cent to cross above the 39,000 basis points and stand at 39,170.95 basis points, hence bringing the year-to-date performance to stand at -2.73 per cent. On Wednesday, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune