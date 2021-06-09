Police kill two kidnappers, recover two wooden AK-47 in Kogi

Police kill two kidnappers, recover two wooden AK-47 in Kogi

Some suspected kidnappers dressed in military uniform on Wednesday exchanged gun battle with security men in Ajaokuta Area of Kogi State killing two while the other three escaped into the bush with gun wounds. According to the statement from Kogi state police command, the alleged criminals numbering five had blocked the road stopping vehicles until […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

