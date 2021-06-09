Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B Joshua’s family, SCOAN

Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit, We lost a great son, CAN writes SCOAN, one-minute silence for Prophet

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late Prophet T.B. Joshua in the Ikotun area of the state, and also offered prayers for the family over the passing of the popular cleric. The State Commissioner for […]

