



Tribune Online

Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B Joshua’s family, SCOAN

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late Prophet T.B. Joshua in the Ikotun area of the state, and also offered prayers for the family over the passing of the popular cleric. The State Commissioner for […]

Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B Joshua’s family, SCOAN

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune