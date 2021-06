Tribune Online

#Twitterban: NASS Joint Minority Caucus accuses Buhari of abandoning security, asks Nigerians to continue using Twitter

The Joint Minority Caucus of the Senate and the House of Representatives unanimously expressed opposition against President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to ban microblogging and social networking service, Twitter from operating in Nigeria. The Caucus position was contained in a statement jointly signed by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and House Minority leader, Hon Ndudi […]

#Twitterban: NASS Joint Minority Caucus accuses Buhari of abandoning security, asks Nigerians to continue using Twitter

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune