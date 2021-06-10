



FAAN commissions wildlife management equipment

In a bid to improve on safety of flight operations by effectively managing birds/wildlife hazards at the nation’s airports in view of the recent incidents of bird strike, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commissioned some birds/wildlife equipment. The Managing Director of the Authority, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, who was represented by the Director […]

