FG, states, FCT now owe N33.107trn by Q1 ―DMO

Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday put Nigeria’s total public debt stock as at March 31, 2021 at N33.107 trillion or USD87.239 billion. The agency explained that the figures were made up of N20.636 trillion (62.33%) domestic debts and and N12.470 trillion (37.67%) external obligations. he Debt Stock also included the N940.220 billion Promissory Notes […]

