Go and protect your lands from herdsmen, Buhari tells governors

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Go and protect your lands from herdsmen, Buhari tells governors

Presidency attacks Southern governors, Buhari condemns deadly attacks, You have few weeks, I’ll give women pride, Freedom doesn’t mean everything is permitted

President Mohammadu Buhari has insisted that governors complaining of herdmen attacks in their states should find a lasting solution to the problem. The president said this in an exclusive interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday while answering a question on state police. He said that recently, two Southwest governors visited him to complain about […]

Go and protect your lands from herdsmen, Buhari tells governors
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR