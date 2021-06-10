Nigeria records 64 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,982





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,982. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. “64 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria; Yobe-18, Lagos-16, Delta-10, Katsina-7, Gombe-5, Edo-2, Kano-2, Rivers-2, Kaduna-1, Kwara-1.” “166,982 confirmed, […]

