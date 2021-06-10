



NSCDC boss orders set up of rapid response squad in states

THE Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, has ordered the immediate set-up of Rapid Response Squad in all the State Commands of the Corps across the Federation. The CG gave the matching order during an orientation programme organized for the newly promoted Commandants and serving State Commandants at the […]

