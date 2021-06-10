NYSC plans four-day nationwide medical outreach

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, unfolded plans to embark on a four-day nationwide medical outreach under its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

This was even as it disclosed that its movie, titled: “A Call to Service”, which has been completed, would soon premiere in cinemas across the country.

The Director-General, Brigadier General, Shuaibu Ibrahim made the disclosures at a media chat and a formal unveiling of nine books and maiden film in Abuja.

According to him, the medical outreach which would commence from 21st to 24th June 2021 is aimed at adding values to its host communities.

His words: “We have concluded arrangements to conduct nationwide…