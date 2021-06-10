



Polytechnic students not involved in June 12 protest ― NAPS

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has said polytechnic students will not be involved in the planned June 12 nationwide protest. President, NAPS, Mr Olalere Benedict, stated this while addressing a press conference in Ibadan. Olalere hinged the association’s decision on the fact that such protests over the years had yielded no result and […]

