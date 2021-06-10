Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to adhere to the provisions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act, 2000 by constituting the governing board of the Commission without further delay.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo (PDP-Ondo) titled “Need to comply with the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) Act, 2000 and the composition of the governing board at plenary presided by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.

The House also urged the Federal Government to adhere to the provisions of Section 4 of the Act by considering Delta State which is next in alphabetical order for the position of the…