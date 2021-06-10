



Sustain adherence to COVID-19 protocols, shun drugs, NOA tells students

As part of efforts to avoid another spike in COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on students to continue adhering to COVID-19 preventive protocols of use of facemasks, regular hand washing and physical distancing. Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the call at an Attitude Re-orientation Campaign organized by […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune